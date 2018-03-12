VCU Baseball Seeking another Series Sweep at East Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After completing their first weekend sweep of the season against Binghamton, earning their fourth win in a row, it’s safe to say that the VCU Rams baseball team is on a role. The Rams will now face, No. 19 East Carolina on the road on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Nationally ranked Pirates will present the Rams with one of their toughest challenges so far this season. However, back in late February, when VCU faced West Virginia in South Carolina, they didn’t have a problem knocking off the Mountaineers.

