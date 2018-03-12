Unclaimed dog ‘Stella,’ one of two dozen seized from Richmond pet hotel, to be reunited with owner

UPDATE: The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that Stella, one of the more than two dozen dogs seized from a Richmond pet hotel last week, will soon be reunited with her owner.

“Thanks to all of you!,” RACC’s post read. “We have heard from Stella’s owner and they are coordinating picking her up!”

____

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog has yet to be reclaimed by her owner after animals were seized from a Richmond pet boarding and training facility last week.

The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) posted a picture of Stella Monday morning on their Facebook page.

Stella, a six-year-old boxer mix, was dropped off for boarding at the Animal Motel, located at 2412 N. Lombardy Street, last Thursday.

“We do not have any owner contact information and she wasn’t wearing a collar or ID tags,” RACC wrote.

Four animals were seized from that pet motel Thursday night on suspicion of cruelty and neglect. The organization, along with Richmond Police, returned Friday to remove every animal on the premise.

“It’s really gross,” the spokesperson told 8News on Friday.

The spokesperson added that four dogs had not received proper vet care in ‘a very long time,’ and that the building has been without electricity for months.

Pet owner Nathaniel Pryor brought his American Pit Bull to the facility while he focused on his studies at Virginia Union University.

He said he paid the owner $235 a week for nearly two months of care.

“I thought it was five-star place to be honest,” Pryor said.

The owner of the organization, Joseph Taylor Meyers, was arrested last year on animal-related charges, according to police.

But according to Meyers, these accusations against him aren’t true.

“This is a witch hunt based on a guy who got mad I didn’t refund him $800,” Meyers said.

According to court records, Meyers was found guilty of “failure to provide veterinary care” in December of 2017 for an incident in June of 2017.

Meyers said he’s done everything to provide the animals with adequate care.

“The dogs are being fed, okay? It’s just the dogs don’t transition very well,” he said.

Richmond Animal Care and Control director Christie Chipps-Peters said this is the fifth animal seizure to take place in Richmond since the start of 2018.

“We have a very small budget, we have a very small staff and these cases are just piling on top of each other and on top of each other,” Chipps-Peters said.

Investigators plan to move forward with animal cruelty and neglect charges against Meyers.

Stay with 8News for updates.

