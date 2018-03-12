Suspect sought in Henrico Walgreens armed robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County are searching for the suspect who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint last Friday night.

Henrico Police responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy on S. Laburnum Avenue around 9 p.m. for a commercial robbery.

According to police, the man entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspect was last seen getting into the driver side of an older white passenger van before it left the parking lot.

The suspect is described as an older white male with a grey beard. He’s around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, brown jacket over a white shirt with blue jeans

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

