State police searching for violent sex offender who failed to register in Virginia

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is looking for a convicted sex offender known to frequent the Charlottesville/Fluvanna County region.

Based on his conviction in Arkansas, 28-year-old Richard Benjamin Magnum is required to register in Virginia as a violent sex offender. Authorities said he left Arkansas more than a year ago. In December 2017, Virginia State Police was alerted to him living in the area of Charlottesville or Fluvanna County, and they’ve been searching for him ever since.

He is wanted for failing to comply with Virginia law, which requires a convicted sex offender to register with the Virginia State Police within three days of establishing residency within the Commonwealth.

Magnum, 28, is described as a 5-foot-9, 235-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and uses the aliases of Rich, Ricky and Rich Manly.

Anyone with information about Mangum is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.