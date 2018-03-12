2 sought in connection with Hanover robbery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported robbery after responding to a call at the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. today.

The female victim was walking when the male suspect approached the woman and demanded money. The suspect then took the victim’s shoulder bag, according to reports.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin brown mustache and between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. He was wearing dark colored pants and jacket over top of a hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored baseball hat.

The suspect was last seen getting into a mid-size faded red four-door vehicle driven by a white female with dark colored hair, believed to have been wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

