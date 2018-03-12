School bus driver charged after 6 students injured in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six students suffered minor injuries following a two-car crash involving a school bus in Dinwiddie County Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Dinwiddie County Public Schools told 8News the crash occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on Courthouse Road.

One student that was on the bus suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Five other students were traveling in the other vehicle, a sedan, that was involved in the wreck.

Virginia State Police tells 8News that the school bus driver is facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

