Richmond hosts first children’s business fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time, kids in Richmond interested in starting their own business had a chance to sell their products.

The Richmond Children’s Business Fair took over the Science Museum of Virginia Saturday.

Children ages six to 17 years old sold jewelry, art, desserts and other products.

They developed a brand, as well as marketing strategy to launch their own startup company.

“Children that really want to learn more about entrepreneurship,” Richmond Children’s Business Fair chair, C.J. Walker, said. “And see if it’s a possible career choice for them or just having fun and learning um financial principles.”

This was the first Richmond Children’s Business Fair.

Similar events happen all over the country, in Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.

