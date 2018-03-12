Return of wintry weather could cause problems for drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Another round of wintry weather coated much of Central Virginia, which could lead to problems first thing Tuesday morning.

While main roads and ones throughout neighborhoods of Richmond and Chesterfield appeared to be clear, VDOT crews want drivers to be aware of black ice as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight.

Driver Aqeel White said he enjoys winter weather.

“It’s kind of welcoming, you know what I’m saying?” White said. “Anytime you get some precipitation, it slows things down to a minimum, so you don’t have to deal with the pandemonium, the havoc being on the byways and highways.”

Havoc made its way to back roads.

Chesterfield Police and tow truck drivers had to remove an SUV that slid into a ditch on Elkhardt Road.

Chesterfield Police responded up to 20 weather-related crashes.

Richmond Police responded to 50 cases.

Driver Lee Singleton managed to touch out the risky conditions.

“I’m impartial it’s hard for work..but I mean it’s kind of always like this most years,” he said.

A spokesperson from VDOT said crews were unable to treat the roads since the rain came down first, which washes away the treatment.

With snow melting in some spots and lingering in others, driver Eric Obonaga isn’t take any chances playing it safe.

“Where i work they never cancel work so i just want to make sure all my associates show up,” Obonaga said.

Drivers are reminded to drive slow, allow extra space between vehicles, and watch for plow equipment.

