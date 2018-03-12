Police: Man shot while lying on couch in Prince George County home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was shot early Monday morning while lying on a couch in a Prince George County home.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Jefferson Point Lane.

According to police, the man transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home. Police believe the shooter and victim are acquaintances.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your contacts list on your cell phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.