Longtime youth softball coach found guilty of molesting 2 former players

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former longtime softball coach accused of sexually assaulting two of her former players in Orange County back in the 1990s has been found guilty.

A jury on Monday found Cathy Rothgeb guilty on 30 of the 34 child sex charges she was facing.

Rothgeb, 57, was accused of molesting the two former players while she was the head coach at Orange County High School.

One of the victims testified last week that Rothgeb threatened to kill her if she reported the abuse. The second victim told jurors that Rothgeb started making advances at her when she was 15-years-old and that it eventually turned into a relationship that lasted into her first year of college.

Rothgeb was found not guilty on four of the charges because the alleged sex acts took place after one of the victims turned 16.

While the victims wept in court, Rothgeb showed little emotion when she learned her fate. Rothgeb’s son, meanwhile, fainted after the verdict was read.

Rothgeb, who coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s, is facing 12 additional sexual assault charges in Spotsylvania County.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.