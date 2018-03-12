Internet sensation Mac McClung becomes legend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You wouldn’t know if you saw him walking down the street, Mac McClung is a once in a generation sensation. The senior guard from Gate City, Va. stands 6’2″ and weighs 175 lbs. but don’t let his small stature fool you, he can put on a show the likes of which not many have ever witnessed in the Commonwealth.

McClung has over 400,000 followers on his instagram account (@macmcclung37) and some of his highlight videos have garnered over one million views with ankle-breaking dribbles, heat check three-pointers and electrifying dunks.

Over the weekend, he and his Gate City Blue Devils defeated Robert E. Lee High School out of Staunton, Va. in the VHSL Class Two boys basketball state championship game. It is the first state title for the Gate City High School basketball program, that’s not the story of the night though. Before the game, thousands of fans and followers flooded the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday hoping to get the hot ticket and witness the “Mac Attack” in person. The stands filled in an instant, and those unfortunate enough to show up too late were turned away, media included.

McClung dazzled and played up to the massive crowd, all the while surpassing Virginia high school basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in career scoring, a player who also won Bethel High School out of Newport News, Va. a state title in 1993.

Up next for “Mac Attack,” a chance to play for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas next season as a true freshman. Chances are he has set his sights on pursuing a national championship, while breaking the internet in the process.

