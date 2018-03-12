IMAGINE | Social Good Summit for area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –VCU will be hosting the inaugural IMAGINE | Social Good Summit March 23-25th.

Flipping the script on a normal conference concept, local students will be presenting their projects while experts in the world of arts, finance, social engagement, and more will attend, listen, and give feedback, as well as network with the students.

Paired with a rundown of inspiring keynote speakers, they will explore processes and build collaborative teams that can build sustainable social change. The overarching theme of the summit is “Building a More Just and Livable World”.

The public is invited to come, as well as students to present their work.

The event will be from Friday March 23rd through Sunday March 25th, with various times for the presenters. Everything will take place at the VCU Academic Learning Commons on 1000 Floyd Avenue.

For more information on tickets, presenters, times, and the experts, visit https://imaginesocialgood.org/.

