History Makers: Pam Mines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bells are ringing, and synthesizer sounds create a sense of excitement.

It is the soundtrack of the day when Pam Mines brings her son J.P. to the arcade at Swaders Sports Park in Prince George County.

She loves playing air hockey with him and bouncing from one game to another. An arcade like this one can level the playing field for children with special needs and those without.

“My mommy heart knew at 14 months that he had autism,” Mines remembers.

Mines says the official diagnosis for J.P. came about a year later. It is when she truly found her life’s work.

“I am not the voice for the special needs community, I’m simply a voice,” Mines explains.

With her husband Perry, Mines started the JP JumPers Foundation, which officially became a nonprofit in 2013.

It offers free GPS devices through their ‘Wandering Project,’ a giving tree, worship service and many more resources to children with special needs and their families.

One of her greatest accomplishments as an advocate for the special needs community happened at the Virginia General Assembly.

Mines used her voice and experience to lobby for what became J.P.’s Law in 2014; it allows people with intellectual disabilities to add a code on their driver’s license or identification card.

“The goal is to improve interaction between law enforcement and this community,” she says. “Even though the driver or the person you’re interacting with is 30-years-old, they still may need to call mommy just to calm the person down, calm the situation down and better explain what’s going on.”

Mines reflects on the early days of J.P.’s diagnosis and how far she and her family have come

“This is not something we prayed for, but we always, we all knew that we were, in fact, chosen for,” she says. “And I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Mines is honored that she has been named a 2018 Richmond History Maker in the category of Encouraging Regional Collaboration.

The Valentine launched the Richmond History Makers program in 2005. This year for the first time, the winning categories are aligned with the Capital Region Collaborative’s (CRC) regional priorities.

Along with Mines, this year The Valentine is recognizing these individuals and groups for helping to shape the Richmond region:

–-Ashby and Terri Anderson (Creating Quality Educational Opportunities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Education)

—Kim Mahan, MAXX Potential (Demonstrating Innovative Solutions. Aligns with CRC Regional Priorities Workforce Preparation, Job Creation, Transportation)

—Diversity Richmond (Championing Social Justice. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Social Stability)

—Duron Chavis, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Promoting Stronger Communities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Healthy Communities)

—CultureWorks (Advancing Our Quality of Life. Aligns with CRC Priorities Quality Place, James River, Transportation)

A committee made up of Leadership Metro Richmond (LMR) graduates and former honorees selected this year’s recipients.

The 2018 Richmond History Maker Celebration & Community Update will take place at Virginia Union University’s Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Along with the History Makers celebration, the CRC will offer a snapshot of how the region stacks up in several socio-economic areas.

