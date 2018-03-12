‘He was a true champion’: Goochland mourns the loss of county supervisor Creasey

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is honoring the memory and service of District 3 Supervisor Ned S. Creasey, who passed away on March 10.

Born in Maryland and raised in Illinois, Mr. Creasey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Creasey moved to central Virginia in 1971 and became a loyal and supportive member of Goochland American Legion Post 215.

Mr. Creasey served as a volunteer member of Goochland County Fire-Rescue for over 30 years and for 14 of those years, he served as Fire-Rescue Company 5’s representative to the Volunteer Fire-Rescue Board of Directors.

Mr. Creasey joined the Board of Supervisors in 2008 and reelected in 2011 and 2015. He also had two appointments as chairman and two as vice chairman of Goochland’s board.

Mr. Creasey is recognized as being vital in multiple county projects that came to fruition over the past 10 years, including the County’s new Emergency Communication Center and Emergency Operations Center. He is also credited with being instrumental in the replacement and upgrading of the County’s Public Safety Radio System.

In Mr. Creasey’s memory, John A. Budesky, the county’s administrator, ordered the Goochland flag to remain at half-staff at all county facilities through sunrise on March 19.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that last evening Mr. Creasey passed away,” Budesky said in an email to county employees. “He was a true champion for the Goochland community and our organization. His efforts have contributed to the betterment of every area he has touched and will leave a lasting legacy on us all.”

Mr. Creasey is survived by his wife, Diana; sons Scott, Shawn, and Steven; daughters Tonia and Teresa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

