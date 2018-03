HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Hanover students and their bus driver is giving back to a local resident.

Mary Sue Miller and her Oak Knoll Middle and Hanover High students pass a tree-damaged house on their way to school every day.

They were so stricken by the sight, they started collecting money for the family to make repairs.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.