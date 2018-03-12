FeedMore and Food Lion partner for ‘March for Meals’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FeedMore’s Meals on Wheels is getting a boost from Food Lion.

Food Lion Feeds, the grocer’s hunger relief program, is partnering with FeedMore for the 16th annual March for Meals campaign, which gets more community members involved in outreach.

“Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program that brings meals to seniors in their own homes,” says Emma Inman with Food Lion.

Food Lion associates delivered meals to area seniors on March 9. The chain also donated $1,500 and food items to FeedMore.

“Food Lion is committed to fighting hunger across our 10-state footprint to make sure no one has to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” explains Inman.

According to FeedMore, its Meals on Wheels program now serves more than 900 individuals throughout the greater Richmond area.

