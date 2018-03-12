Crews battle house fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported in a single family house fire in Henrico County Monday morning.

The house is on Seminary Avenue, near the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Asst. Fire Chief Chris Buehren told 8News there was a man inside the building when the fire began, but was out safe before crews arrived.

When crews arrived at the home, there was a little bit of fire and heavy smoke coming out of the back of the roof, Buehren added. The roof received significant damage and the inside of the home received smoke damage.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

After Fire Marshal’s investigated and spoke with the man inside the house, they determined the cause for the fire was accidental and it originated in the bathroom.

Stay with 8News for updates.

