CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield doctor who was found guilty of murdering his missing girlfriend has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Dr. John Gibbs was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Zulma Pabon, who went missing in 2014. Her body has never been found.

During the December 2016 murder trial, prosecutors pointed out that Gibbs never reported Pabon missing, refused to cooperate with police and bought large quantities of acid in the weeks after she disappeared.