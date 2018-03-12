Chesterfield County unveils proposed budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s proposed budget includes more money for schools and public safety.

Next year’s budget for the county is projected to be $711,743,400. The figure is based on a one-cent tax rate reduction. The county administrator and deputy administrator say the economy has started to recover.

“Home values are back to where they were at pre-recession levels,” said Deputy Administrator Matt Harris.

Administrator Dr. Joe Casey and Harris said one of their top priorities was giving back to taxpayers after the tax rate was raised several years ago.

“We have to say thank you to the people of Chesterfield County and that thank you is with a one cent penny reduction of our tax rate,” said Casey.

Casey says the rate will not only help taxpayers but will also help attract and keep businesses in Chesterfield.

“We have a rate quite frankly that is higher than the people we compete with,” said Casey.

While some school advocates have criticized the move, believing it would reduce the amount of money schools receive, Chesterfield plans on giving about $282 million to schools — a 3 percent increase from last year.

In total, the school system will get 42.4 percent of the budget, while public safety will get 25.6 percent, leaving 32 percent of the budget for other services including community development and health and welfare.

Money for schools will go toward priorities such as hiring school custodians after outsourcing those services proved unreliable, changing school start times, and pay increases.

In public safety, more money will go toward pay increases for sheriff’s deputies, hiring additional police officers, and there’s a bigger investment in fighting the opioid epidemic.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed budget.

On Wednesday, March 14th Casey will present the budget to the Board of Supervisors. Click here for more information about the budget.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.