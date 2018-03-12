Jay-Z and Beyonce to tour this summer and fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including D.C., Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19. Fans can purchase tickets on Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. This time the tour will end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.