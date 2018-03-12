Wanted suspect sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are trying to locate a wanted person.

John Lewis Walker is wanted for arson, assault and battery and vandalism.

Walker, 37, is five feet nine inches and approximately 210 pounds and has tattoos on both arms.

Walker is believed to be in the Richmond area and may frequent Mosby Court in the City of Richmond.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

