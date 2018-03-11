Virginia State eliminated by Shippensburg in D-II NCAA Tournament, 77-58

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Trojans couldn’t find their footing at home against Shippensburg University, losing in the second round of the D-II NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday night, 77-58.

The Trojans couldn’t find their shooting stroke the entire evening, shooting just 36% from the floor while the Red Raiders were a red hot 52%. VSU never led in the game.

Virginia State ends their 2017-2018 season with a 26-5 record.

