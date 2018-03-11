Virginia Cavaliers earn top overall seed in NCAA Tournament, Hokies grab No. 8 seed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top ranked Virginia Cavaliers are now the top overall seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the selection committee announced Sunday evening.

The Hoos swept the ACC regular season and tournament titles while setting the school record with 31 wins this season. UVa. is the No. 1 seed of the South Region and open against No. 16 seed UMBC on Friday, March 16th in Charlotte, N.C.

Here is a quick 👀 at the South Region first and second rounds! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ZWAQN69L41 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 11, 2018

The Virginia Tech Hokies also made the NCAA Tournament field of 68 for a second season in a row by grabbing the No. 8 seed in the East Region. They will open against the No. 9 seed Alabama on Thursday, March 15th in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The eight seed in the East Region… YOUR VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES!!! #MarchMadness #HereWeCome pic.twitter.com/KsGYO7UxeP — VT Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 11, 2018

View the full bracket for the 2018 NCAA Tournament on their website here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.