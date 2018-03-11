VDOT warning drivers of possible overnight refreeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is urging Central Virginia motorists to use caution Monday night into Tuesday as the remnants of a wintry mix that fell across the area Monday afternoon could make for hazardous conditions on area roadways.

Low temperatures Monday night will liekly lead to wet surfaces re-freezing ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

VDOT is reminding motorists to be especially careful Tuesday morning when traveling on bridges, ramps, overpasses, hills and curves.

Click here for current road conditions. VDOT’s customer service center can also take reports of severe road conditions and answer questions around the clock at (800) FOR-ROAD.

AAA, meanwhile, is offering the following tips for drivers:

1. Don’t continue at the same speed you would be traveling in clear, dry conditions

Rain, snow and ice can dramatically reduce your tires’ traction

Drivers should slow down to regain the traction that is lost due to the weather

2. Do not brake and turn at the same time

Asking your vehicle to do two things at a time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction

Brake first, then turn, then accelerate.

3. Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions

Slick roads means your vehicle cannot slow down as quickly.

Increase following distances to a minimum of 5-6 seconds.

Always keep open space to at least one side of your vehicle, in case you need make an emergency lane change maneuver.

4. Don’t be rough with your steering, acceleration and braking.

If you are not gentle with steering, acceleration and braking, your vehicle’s balance can be negatively affected, increasing the chance of experiencing a skid.

Always steer, accelerate and brake smoothly.

5. Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid

Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse

6. Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

7. Don’t power up hills.

Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible.

8. Don’t stop going up a hill.

It’s difficult to move up a hill on an icy road. If possible, get your vehicle moving on a flat roadway first before taking on a hill.

Follow the 8News StormTracker forecast for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.