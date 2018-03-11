VCU announces men’s basketball program “to forego postseason” tournament play

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams’ men’s basketball program will not participate in any postseason tournaments this year, per a school press release Sunday evening.

Virginia Commonwealth University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin had this to say in the announcement,

“We have decided to forego postseason this year. We appreciate the opportunities that we were invited to consider for postseason play, which speaks to the strong reputation of VCU Basketball, and we are humbled.”

The Rams (18-15) were eliminated from the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday by Rhode Island in the quarterfinal, ending a seven-year streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2011-2017. There have been no reports or announcements of any invitations for the Rams to NIT or CBI postseason tournaments.

