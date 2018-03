RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two women are without a home after an early morning house fire on Sunday.

It happened at a home on Detroit Avenue on the northside of Richmond.

Seven units responded to the home around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, with 25 firefighters working to put out the flames.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the upstairs of the house.

No word yet from Richmond Fire on what started the blaze.

