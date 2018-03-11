One killed, two ‘seriously injured’ after car strikes tree in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An early morning crash in Prince William County Sunday claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. Two occupants were seriously injured, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Potomac Shores Parkway and Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries for a crash.

There, police learned the driver of a 1992 Honda Civic, traveling eastbound on Potomac Shores Parkway, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by three men. Police add the front seat passenger, a juvenile, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man and a backseat passenger, also a juvenile male, sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

