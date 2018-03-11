John Marshall claims 2nd state title in four years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Marshall High School’s boys basketball team defeated Western Albemarle 63-42 in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship game to win the program’s second title in the last four years, the previous one coming in 2014.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Marshall High School’s boys basketball team defeated Western Albemarle 63-42 in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship game to win the program’s second title in the last four years, the previous one coming in 2014.
Advertisement
Advertisement