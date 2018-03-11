At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter that crashed into New York’s East River, killing at least two people.

Coast Guard officials say they received word of the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday and launched three response boats to the scene.

Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office has confirmed two fatalities.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

