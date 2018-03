RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters say they rescued two dogs from a burning home Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in the kitchen of the home on 2nd Avenue around 3:25 p.m., investigators say. No one was home at the time, except for the dogs.

Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

