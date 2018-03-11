Dog dead, family without a home after fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department says a dog is dead and a family is without a home after a fire on the city’s southside Sunday evening.

Capt. Earl Dyer tells 8News the fire broke out on the 1600 block of Limerick Drive around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, then extended to the laundry room. The fire was put out in about two minutes, Capt. Dyer says.

The family of five was not home at the time of the fire and did not suffer any injuries, according to fire crews. However, the family’s dog did not survive.

The fire department says the Red Cross has been brought in to help the family find temporary housing.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

