Child Crashes Family Car Into Gas Meter in Pea Ridge, No Injuries, Homes Evacuated

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KARK) — A 12-year-old drove into a gas meter early Sunday morning.

Police say no one was injured.

Homes in the area had to be evacuated out of caution due to the fire danger.

People in the area say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge Police say the boy had taken his mother’s car and was changing the radio station when he veered off the road and hit the gas meter.

The child is also suspected of taking a computer tablet from a Walmart in Elm Springs.

The child is expected to face charges as a juvenile.

