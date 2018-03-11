34th Spring Craftmen’s Classic returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Even though spring doesn’t officially debut for a few more weeks, the 34th Craftsmen’s Spring Classic March 9th-11th at the Richmond Raceway Complex should have been enough to get you in the mood.

Hundreds stopped by the complex to check out 250 exhibitors from over 20 states.

Glass, pottery, jewelry,art,clothing,furniture and more were for sale.

Each item at the classic was hand made by the artist.

“Just we have a lot of springy colorful looking items especially because it’s been a rough winter and everybody is ready to step in to spring and summer and people are in the mood,” said Craftmen’s Spring Classic Marketing Director Carly Cook.

If you missed this weekend’s event, mark your calendar for November 2-4th when the Classic returns.