VSU beats VUU in first round of D-II NCAA tournament

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University defeated Virginia Union University 81-76 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship. The Trojans advance to play in the second round on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of West Liberty and Shippensburg.

Richard Granberry led the way for Virginia State in scoring with 18 points, William Jenkins dropped in 18 points for Virginia Union in the loss. It was the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, the Trojans won three of them including Saturday night’s victory.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.