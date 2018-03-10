No injuries reported after store wall collapses in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one is hurt after the wall of Carytown Tobacco collapsed Saturday evening, the Richmond Fire Department tells 8News.

Captain Earl Dyer says the brick facade on the side of Carytown Tobacco fell onto an unoccupied building next door. The building next door used to be a popular Mexican restaurant, called Don’t Look Back, fire crews say. The building has been under construction since it caught fire last July, according to officials.

An employee was the only person in the tobacco shop at the time of the incident, Captain Dyer says.

Investigators say the wall collapsed because the building is structurally unstable. Captain Dyer says the building has been condemned and the area surrounding the store has been roped off to keep pedestrians from walking by.

Part of West Cary Street was temporarily closed Saturday evening as fire crews responded to the incident.

