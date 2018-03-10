“I’m not fearful”: Victim, witness to car break-ins react to theft reports

Related Coverage RPD: Suspects sought in Shockoe Bottom car thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Concerns are growing across Richmond following a car theft caught on camera in Shockoe Bottom.

“I was terrified,” Tracy Higgins said. “I ran into my house and ran to the back of my house and called the police.”

Higgins saw a man breaking into a car right from her front porch on her Church Hill home this time last year.

“I realized that what was happening when the guy had a flash light and was looking through one of the cars down there,” she added.

A moment she’ll never forget. Her neighbor, Rory Ricks, knows what it’s like too.

“The car alarm, it didn’t go off or no one heard it. That didn’t stop them,” he said.

Ricks’ car was broken into when he moved down the block two years ago.

“You feel taken advantage of. They took my things. I mean I worked extremely hard for those,” Ricks added.

A history of car thefts and break-ins. All happening about a mile away from where two men were caught on camera, stealing a parked car that was still running in Shockoe Bottom. The victim’s husband’s car was also stolen. Richmond Police say both sets of keys were attached to the first car’s set.

Richmond Police have sent out three releases since the beginning of the year, asking for the public’s help to identify suspects car theft incidents. People have been warning on social media about car break-ins happening in Church Hill this month.

“I’m not fearful, I don’t think anyone is out to hurt anybody,” Higgins said.

Learning from the people who have been there, Higgins and Ricks say you should make sure everything is secure before turning in for the night.

“Lock the car and don’t leave anything visible,” Higgins said.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with khaki colored pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a puffy jacket with dark pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the suspects’ identities to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.