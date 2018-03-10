Dozens of high schools battle in robot competition

HENRICO, COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – It’s a battle of the robots.

Dozens of schools from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia competed in a robotics competition at Deep Run High School.

It takes six weeks to build and code the robots.

Those student creations can climb and move boxes.

Students are judged on how well the robots perform, as well as how they work together.

“How well they work as a team,” said FIRST robotics Competition FIRST Chesapeake District Central Virginia event manager Yvette Pate. “If there’s team spirit involved. If they have a great business plan and are doing outreach. So it creates all aspects of a true company a true business.”

The only Richmond Public School team that competed today was the Thomas Jefferson High School “Vikingbots”.

The competition continues Sunday March 11th. .