Crash slows traffic on I-95 south at Bells Road exit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A crash involving a car and a U-Haul truck slows traffic on I-95 south near the City of Richmond and Chesterfield County line Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the Bells Road exit ramp (mile marker 69) on the interstate.

As of 10 a.m., Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic information page says the right shoulder is closed as crews work to clean up the scene.

A photo from the scene indicates the car may have caught fire.

No word yet from Virginia State Police about any injuries or charges.

