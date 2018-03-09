Va. State, Va. Union ready to welcome the D-II NCAA Tournament field

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What might be the first time in Virginia’s history, both Virginia State and Virginia Union will be host sites for regional action in the D-II NCAA Tournament for both men’s and women’s college basketball starting Friday, March 9th.

The Trojans men’s basketball team is Atlantic region host at their two year old Multipurpose Center in Ettrick, Va. They will open against Virginia Union, who beat VSU en route to winning the CIAA tournament title, this Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

The Panthers women’s basketball team earned Atlantic region hosting rights for a third year in a row at Barco-Stevens Hall. VUU won 20 games in a row this season, the longest in program history. They will open against conference rival Bowie State Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The VSU women’s basketball team also made the D-II NCAA Tournament and will play against Edinsboro State following the Panthers at 7:30 p.m., creating a potential second round matchup between the two I-95 rivals should the Trojans win on Friday.

It all equals a once in a lifetime opportunity to have all four basketball programs playing in a national postseason tournament in front of their fans and alumni in central Virginia.