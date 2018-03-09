Teen fighting for life, another critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two teenagers remain in the hospital, one of them fighting for life after being shot near Mosby Court.

Richmond Police hasn’t released the identity of the teens or any suspect information.

Lisa Dunn, a Richmond resident, is one of the outspoken neighbors who said most of this violence can be prevented with more involvement from parents and police.

“We need to help our babies, our babies are life,” Dunn said. “They bring the new future so help these kids.”

Dunn said she wishes the Mosby Court community was a place children didn’t have to be afraid walking around the block.

She’s calling on city leaders to bring positive outlets to keep them occupied.

“Open up community centers and having something for these children to go and play and be safe and feel safe…away from all these guns and criminal activity,” Dunn said.

Dunn appreciates having a mayor who is familiar with areas like Mosby Court.

She thinks this involvement in the neighborhood could make a difference in curbing violence.

“If the mayor would footwork in and walk around and meet these people and meet this community where he grew up in, our community, we can get it back,” Dunn said.

Mayor Stoney’s latest budget proposal calls for more officers to serve the needs of public housing communities.

Dunn said she hopes the officers live up to expectations.

Richmond Police want tips from the public to help solve this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

