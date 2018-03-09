RPD: Suspects sought in Shockoe Bottom car thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify the individuals believed to be responsible for two motor vehicle thefts in Shockoe Bottom.

At approximately 6:42 p.m., on Mar. 1, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 0 block of South 25th Street.

The victim said the vehicle was stolen while parked and running. Surveillance video shows two unknown males getting into the vehicle and then driving off.

Later that day, the victim’s husband’s vehicle was also stolen. It was later determined that both sets of keys were attached to the first vehicle’s keys.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with khaki colored pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a puffy jacket with dark pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

