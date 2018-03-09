Regional leaders prepare for annual History Makers Celebration and Community Update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next week Richmond leaders will offer a snapshot of how the region stacks up in several socio-economic areas while honoring people who are making a difference.

The 2018 History Makers Celebration & Community Update will take place on Tuesday, March 13 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Union University Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center, 1813-1899 Bath Street in Richmond.

The Valentine launched the Richmond History Makers program in 2005.

This year for the first time, the winning categories are aligned with Capital Region Collaborative (CRC) regional priorities:

-–Ashby and Terri Anderson (Creating Quality Educational Opportunities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Education)

—Kim Mahan, MAXX Potential (Demonstrating Innovative Solutions. Aligns with CRC Regional Priorities Workforce Preparation, Job Creation, Transportation)

—Pam Mines, JP JumPers Foundation (Encouraging Regional Collaboration. Aligns with any of the eight CRC Regional Priorities)

—Diversity Richmond (Championing Social Justice. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Social Stability)

—Duron Chavis, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Promoting Stronger Communities. Aligns with CRC Regional Priority Healthy Communities)

—CultureWorks (Advancing Our Quality of Life. Aligns with CRC Priorities Quality Place, James River, Transportation)

Speakers at this year’s event include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Angie Cabell of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors.

8News is a proud sponsor of the event.

For ticket information, follow this link.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.