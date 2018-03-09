‘Puppy scam’ tricks Virginians, Attorney General says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring is warning about a “puppy scam” that’s costing Virginians money.

The Consumer Protection Office says it’s received complaints from people who thought they were buying a dog online from a breeder, but it turned out to be a scam, and they never got their puppies.

“Consumers often pay hundreds of dollars for the animal and various costs like ‘transportation insurance’ only to have the scammer make off with their money,” the Attorney General’s Office says. “Red flags for this scam include stock photos, exotic or designer breeds offered at significant discounts, and poorly constructed websites that include misspellings and grammatical errors.”

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, click here to report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office.