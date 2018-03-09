Public Works: Property owner in talks with city to remove fallen tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An official from Richmond Public Works says the city has been in contact with the property owner of a house that a tree fell on during the recent wind storm.

Officials say the tree cannot be removed by the city because half of it is on private property. The city could be held liable for damages to the house if it started the removal process. So, the property owner has to remove the part of the tree on the house, then the city can go in.

8News has learned new details about the property.

The house was foreclosed and came under new ownership in September of 2017. The new owner is 29th LLC, a Virginia limited liability company. The deed lists the grantee to a Richmond address. No one was in the building when 8News stopped by Friday.

According to Sharon North from Public Works and members of the Swansboro Civic Association, Lisa Williamson owns the property. Williamson is a local real estate agent.

North says the city was informing Williamson by putting notices on the property with the tree on it. The notices were not mailed to the address listed for 29th LLC.

8News spoke with Williamson on the phone after our initial broadcast of this story. She was out of town earlier in the week and found out about the tree when she returned to the Richmond-area on Wednesday. Since then, Williamson has been calling city leaders and utilities about the issue. She is working find a contractor to remove it.

Williamson said she has been speaking with the city about a number of issues with the property, including possible dangers from the city trees, since she purchased it last year. She had plans to renovate the house before the wind storm last week.

