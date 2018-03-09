Positively Richmond: Hundreds of thousands of meals to help neighbors in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shirley Williams has lived in the same house for 44 years. She has had countless visitors, but Todd Allen is definitely one who stands out.

“He talks to me. And when he comes in the summer time, brings his children,” she says. “Those babies are growing up! Whew! They’re going to be tall like their father.”

Allen has been delivering food and friendship to Williams for close to a decade as part of FeedMore’s Meals on Wheels.

“We got people out here on the streets that don’t have anything to eat,” Williams explains how special the program is. “It gives people something that they know they’re going to have a meal.”

Money raised at FeedMore’s Zest Fest supports Meals on Wheels, the Community Kitchen and Central Virginia Food Bank, among other initiatives.

The February 24 event brought in enough funds to provide about 600,000 meals to neighbors in need.

“They’re so appreciative, and they all have stories,” says Allen about the special people he has met on his Meals on Wheels route. “It’s just incredibly rewarding.”

Adds Williams, “FeedMore means an awful lot to me.”

8News was a proud sponsor of Zest Fest.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.