Police: Runaway juvenile dies in shootout with officers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a juvenile runaway has been killed in a gun battle with police.

The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Friday that the juvenile was listed as a runaway from New Jersey. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating him for involvement in two drive-by shootings.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said at a press conference that the confrontation occurred Thursday afternoon when officers approached the juvenile at a townhome.

Harris said the boy initially put down his weapon, following officers’ orders, but picked it back up and motioned toward them.

Harris said the juvenile and one officer exchanged fire. The boy was hit several times. The officers were not injured.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of the juvenile or the officer.

