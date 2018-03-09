Police: Man stole thousands worth of items from VCU’s Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police are searching for the man who allegedly stole thousands worth of items from the Siegel Center.

Police say the man entered the facility around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 25 and stole media equipment, including cameras, as well as clothing. The items are valued at more than $8,000, police said.

It’s still unclear if the suspect is afflicted with VCU.

