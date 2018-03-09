Officials recover body on James River in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Friday on the shores of the James River in James City County, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The discovery comes less than a week after the body of Austin Savage was found on Tylers Beach off the James River in Isle of Wight County. He and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart had been missing since January 3, after they left the Jamestown River Basin by boat during a winter storm.

A search has been ongoing to find Englehart. Kyle Englehart’s father, David, said he’s been searching every day for his son.

Officials say the body was sent to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

