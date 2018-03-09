No IDs on suspect, workers killed at vet center

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are not identifying the suspect in the California veterans home hostage standoff or the three women who were killed.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters Friday night that authorities were still working to notify their relatives.

The bodies were discovered at about 6 p.m. in a part of the veterans home that houses The Pathway Home.

It is a privately run program that treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder

Authorities have said that the women were employees of The Pathway Home.

Officials have said the suspect exchanged gunfire with a deputy at the center and took the women hostage at about 10:30 a.m.

