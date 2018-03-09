‘It’s terrifying’: Henrico student shares mom’s fear over school threats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Disturbing threats’ directed at three high schools in Henrico County Thursday night made for a difficult morning for parents on Friday.

Classes went on as scheduled at Deep Run, Godwin and Glen Allen high schools. Although police insisted that the threat was not credible and students were safe, many parents still wondered, ‘what if?’

“Not my school,” said Nikki Vogler, who has two kids at Deep Run High School. “I didn’t think that that would happen here.”

It’s a horror that’s become too real for many Henrico County residents: The possible threat brought with it uncertainty and frightful thoughts.

“It’s just terrifying to think that, that day, if you were to show up to school that your life could be in danger,” added Eddie Vogler, a sophomore at Deep Run.

E. Vogler said once the social media threat began circulating Thursday night, he immediately began to worry.

“When it comes to showing up to a building with people that you know and love, and knowing it could all come to an end just by the pull of a trigger, it’s just terrifying,” E. Vogler said. “That’s where fear is uncontrollable.”

Eddie’s mother, Nikki, shares that fear. That’s why Eddie and his sister, Jordan, stayed home Friday.

“Just the chance that there wasn’t going to be enough protection,” N. Vogler said. “There might not be a warning next time, so you live in constant fear every day when you send your kids to school. Praying to God, ‘Not my school.'”

